Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam

Fire Photo

A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning.

During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle on Malaga-Alcoa Highway and hit a power line.

The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush.

Two alarms were issued, with Wenatchee Valley Fire and Chelan County Fire District #8 both responding.

Firefighters were fighting the fire for several hours and had it contained later that morning.

No one was injured, including the driver.

