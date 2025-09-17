The Wenatchee River Salmon Festival starts Thursday and concludes with Community Day Saturday.

Festival Theme: Currents of Connection

Around 2,000 third and fourth-graders will visit Rocky Reach Park and Discovery Center to learn about salmon and their importance to the region. This year's theme is "Currents of Connection," calling attention to the ways the Columbia River connects the community. Experts from across the Northwest will share facts about fish, animals, and healthy habitats.

The Salmon Dance Tradition

Tuck'Ush Man, a 92-year-old medicine man from the Wasco Band of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, and his wife Two Bears will lead the Salmon Dance, which calls for the return and pairing of salmon to their spawning grounds.

“The dance is about praying for the salmon and we want to carry it on,” Two Bears said. “It’s our love and devotion to the salmon and the people there that keep us coming back.”

When and Where to Join the Festival

Community Day brings local organizations together Saturday, Sept. 20. There's more information on the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival Facebook page.