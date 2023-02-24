Eight Residents Displaced After Apartment Complex Fire Near Wenatchee Valley College

An apartment building fire across the street from the Wenatchee Valley College campus displaced eight residents Friday morning.

At 1:27 a.m., Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a commercial fire alarm for a two-story fourplex located on the 1500 block of Fifth Street.

All occupants were evacuated out of the apartment complex.

The fire spread to the attic of one apartment, completely destroying it. The fire did not spread to the other three apartments.

American Red Cross provided temporary lodging for the eight residents displaced after the fire.

The fire was totally extinguished by 4:30 a.m.

Cause of the fire is currently under investigation.