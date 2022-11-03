Attic Fire in East Wenatchee Halted Quickly by Wenatchee Valley Fire
Wenatchee Valley Firefighters quickly responded to an attic fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday.
Around 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of SE Marlette RD in East Wenatchee.
The fire was located in the attic of a home currently under construction.
Wenatchee Valley Fire Public Information Officer Kay McKellar said firefighters were able to execute a quick response and kept the fire contained to the attic.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.
No one was injured.