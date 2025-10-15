Douglas County is holding an open house as it prepares to close and improve 21st Street NE.

Get our free mobile app

The County is replacing the short span bridge culvert with a concrete box culvert and improving utility extensions. The road will be closed from Monday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Nov. 7. Detours will be in place, and local access during the closure will be available.

In Spring 2026, the County will close 21st Street NE from North Baker Ave. to North Devon Ave. Crews will widen the road and create a new uphill bikelane.

At the open house, you can meet the project team, view design plans, and ask questions and share feedback.

The open house is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15 at the Douglas County Public Services Building.