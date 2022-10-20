Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee

A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday.

At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue.

Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the carburetor of the motorhome, which had incidentally ignited.

The fire completely destroyed the motorhome, along with burning the side of a nearby tree.

Firefighters say the fire could have escalated into a much bigger dilemma if firefighters did not respond as quickly due to the current dry conditions.

No one was injured and the fire was completely extinguished by 11 a.m.