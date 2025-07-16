Commercial Fire on S. Mission Wednesday Morning
Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a commercial fire in the 300 block of S. Mission Street early Wednesday morning.
Batallion Chief Andy Davidson said they received the call at approximately 1:30. Crews forced their entry and found heavy smoke, which brought four fire engines and two ladder trucks.
Firefighters found the flames in the void space between the first and second floors. Davidson said the fire took up about 60 percent of the void space.
Crews saved the building, though the building sustained heavy damage in the blaze.
Davidson said the fire started around a light fixture, but the official cause is still under investigation. There were no injuries reported.
