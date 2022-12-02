Ellensburg Rec Center Lost In Fire Friday Morning

Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue fought a structure fire that inevitably engulfed the City of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center Friday morning

Around 12:30 a.m., witnesses reported seeing flames coming out of a building on the 6000 block of Vantage Highway.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had completely destroyed two ACX buildings, along with a large hay pile.

The fire spread from those two buildings over to the recreation center, fully engulfing that building in the process.

The recreation center was completely destroyed.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue are currently investigating the fire.