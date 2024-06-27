Mattawa Woman Jailed For Drugs, Theft, Forgery

A Mattawa woman is in jail after a traffic stop in Ellensburg led to the discovery of multiple crimes she is suspected of having committed.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says 39-year old Ashley Perin Sandoval was pulled over at around 11 p.m. on Monday for having expired license plate tabs on her vehicle.

Deputies discovered the tabs on Sandoval's car were stolen and had been expired since 2022, and her vehicle had not been properly licensed since 2020.

A search of Sandoval's car also turned up fentanyl and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales and drug packaging materials, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sandoval was also found to have a counterfeit social security card under a different name, as well as a stolen credit card, and six forged trip permits.

While being booked into the Kittitas County Jail, guards discovered Sandoval was also trying to sneak contraband drugs into the facility by hiding them in a body cavity.

She is currently in custody on a laundry list of charges.