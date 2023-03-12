Fire Destroys Farm’s Machinery Shop in Quincy

Grant County firefighters battled a large warehouse fire for nearly five hours in Quincy Saturday.

Around 1 p.m., Grant County Fire District #3 responded to a large farm machinery storage fire belonging to Jones Farms on Road P NW, Quincy.

Grant County Fire District #13 and Royal Slope Fire and Rescue came to provide more water and manpower, with 30 firefighters fighting the fire.

The entire building, along with all the farm equipment inside, were lost in the fire.

Cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated.

No one was injured.