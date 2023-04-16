Firefighters were called out to a classroom fire at Kenroy Elementary School in East Wenatchee on Sunday afternoon.

At 2:39 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire department was called out to a fire that broke out in one of their portable classrooms on the east side of the campus, located at the 600 block of N Jonathan Avenue.

Wenatchee Valley Fire spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was located in the attic of the classroom and was burning through the roof.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other school buildings.

No one was inside the classroom, nor were any firefighters injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated.