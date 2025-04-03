Prescribed Burning Happening Today In Entiat, Monday Near Chelan

Prescribed burning activities are continuing on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Crews will conduct burning operations on 100 acres in the Gold Ridge area of the Entiat Ranger District today (April 3), and will continue with the burning of up to 700 more acres in the same area tomorrow or Sunday, weather permitting.

Forest spokesperson, Robin DeMario, says burning operations will be visible in some areas.

"Smoke will be visible from Ardenvoir and Entiat."

Forest Service crews will also be burning approximately 130 acres in the Martin Ranch area about five miles southwest of Wenatchee on Monday (April 7) with smoke likely visible to residents of both Wenatchee and Cashmere.

People in the vicinity of Chelan and Manson are also likely to see smoke next Wednesday (April 9) when prescribed burns happen on Bear Mountain about six miles west of Chelan.

Burning operations are scheduled to continue for the remainder of the month in several other parts of the forest.