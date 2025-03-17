Pets &#038; People Outdoors Event Coming to Wenatchee

Pets & People Outdoors Event Coming to Wenatchee

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) are hosting the second annual Pets & People Outdoors event on April 5, at Kenzie’s Landing.

This event basks in the simple exploration of nature. It offers new activities, expanded programming and snacks. Attendees can hear talks from Dr. Rebecca Bozarth on outdoor dog emergency care and Officer Rylie Chabot on pet-wildlife interactions.

Contests like the Cutest Dog-and-Owner Duo will be held. (You know what that means: matching outfits!) Donations to the Land Trust support trail maintenance and conservation, while contributions to the Humane Society go to animals in need.

Registration is available online.

The Humane Society's executive director, BJ Andersen, says the event fosters respect for the environment and peaceful coexistence with pets. Ultimately, it's a celebration of the pet-human bond.

