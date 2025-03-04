The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) appoints Dr. Rebecca Bozarth as the new Director of Veterinary Medical Services.

With over 30 years of direct experience, Dr. Bozarth is abundantly qualified, says the Humane Society. She holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Oregon State University and a bachelor's from WSU. The scope of her expertise includes surgery, euthanasia and vaccinations.

According to executive director BJ Andersen, Dr. Bozarth’s rigorous standards made her an ideal candidate for this exacting, demanding role:

We are so fortunate to have a veterinarian with her depth of experience and knowledge. It is nearly impossible to find someone with a vast background who holds such high standards and has the compassion for our work. We truly won with Dr. Bozarth. It’s been nearly 2 years since we had full-time staff to operate the clinic facility that the Greater Wenatchee Area Community so graciously funded.

Launched in 2020, the WVHS clinic looks after shelter animals and assists income-qualified pet owners. A press release states the following:

Dr. Bozarth’s onboarding represents a significant achievement for the organization but additional support staff remains critical to fulfill the clinic’s potential and effectively serve the region. Consequently, a first order of business for Dr. Bozarth is to hire a full-time Licensed Veterinary Technician. This would fully staff the clinic and allow the clinic to increase the number of public-facing services it offers.

Dr. Bozarth intends to hire a full-time Vet Tech to help with the procurement of services. The public can meet her at the Pets & People Outdoors Kenzie’s Landing Dog Walk on April 5. There she will dish on the basics of wilderness first aid.