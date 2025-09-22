UW and WSU presidents urge funding to keep Washington competitive

Photo Credit | University of Washington, Washington State University

Washington’s two largest universities welcomed new leadership this year: Elizabeth Cantwell, Washington State University’s first female president, and Robert J. Jones, the University of Washington’s first Black president. 

Speaking together at the Association of Washington Business Policy Summit, the two presidents warned that shrinking federal and state investment threatens U.S. leadership in research. Both emphasized the promise of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, saying Washington is well-positioned to lead if institutions collaborate. 

They also stressed the importance of aligning higher education with workforce needs and partnering with K-12 schools to improve graduation and college readiness rates. 

“We have the obligation to provide the education people need, where they are and when they need it,” Cantwell said. 

Enrollment trends remain a challenge. Since 2019, WSU has lost about 4,600 undergraduates, while UW has gained about 2,500. Both leaders pointed to declining high school graduation rates, lagging college readiness, and growing skepticism about the value of degrees. 

“A college degree is not just a personal benefit. It’s a community benefit,” Jones said.  

