Washington State University's Wenatchee Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center (TFREC) receives a boost.

The center received a $600,000 pledge from the Northwest Nursery Improvement Institute to support the construction of the new Plant Growth Facility.

The contribution enhances the future of tree fruit research. The new $18.2 million facility is designed to replace the existing 70-year-old structure, providing state-of-the-art resources for year-round research.

The new facility features controlled environments enabling researchers to study plant growth, pest resistance, and environmental stress factors in unprecedented ways. This investiment supports Washington's $10 billion tree fruit industry.

WSU continues to seek additional private support to fully fund the facility, with $4.2 million in philanthropic contributions needed to complete the project.

