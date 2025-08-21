Washington apple growers are gearing up for a record-breaking harvest.

The U.S. Apple Association projects the state will produce more than 190 million bushels in the 2025–26 crop year—nearly two-thirds of the nation’s apples. That’s a 7 percent increase from last season, valued at more than $2 billion.

Get our free mobile app

The Wenatchee Valley, Yakima Valley, and Columbia Basin remain at the center of production, with Gala leading the pack but Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp, and Pink Lady on the rise.

Growers face challenges, including high labor costs—averaging nearly $20 an hour under the H-2A program—and ongoing trade uncertainties with key markets like Canada and Mexico.

Still, Washington’s apple industry continues to anchor the state’s farm economy, supporting thousands of workers and contributing billions to the national economy.