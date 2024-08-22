After an erratic few years, Washington is expected to produce the usual quantity of apples in 2024. That amounts to about 124 million 40-pound boxes of product, according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.

Weather was inclement in 2022; wet and cool conditions resulted in a comparatively paltry apple crop (103.9 boxes).

Mother Nature overcompensated the following year. 2023's "rebound crop" was incredibly fulsome; it amounted to a staggering 136.1 million boxes!

This year marks a return to normalcy, says WSTFA president Jon DeVaney.

Thanks to a mild spring and balmy early summer, growing conditions have stabilized; this bodes well. In a press release DeVaney is quoted as saying, "Our domestic and foreign customers can expect the flavor, size, color, and overall high quality that make Washington apples famous."

Apple harvesting season in Washington generally lasts from early August to mid-to-late November. Because the season is still in its infancy, things are kind of touch-and-go. As the press release notes, "This forecast is still subject to several months of variable weather that can affect the final harvest total."

"Washington apples are the state’s leading agriculture commodity, representing 16%, or $2 billion, of the state's total farm-gate agriculture value in 2022 and 30% of the harvest exported, according to the WSTFA."

Click here to watch DeVaney's video address to customers and shareholders.