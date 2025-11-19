Washington State University students will pay more for their education next year as WSU is already the most expensive public university in the state.

How Much More Will Students Pay?

The WSU Board of Regents voted Friday to raise tuition by 3.3% for the 2026–27 academic year, the maximum increase allowed under state law. It’s the tenth tuition hike since 2016 and the third year in a row the board has taken the full amount.

For in-state undergraduates, who currently pay about $13,888 in tuition and fees, the increase adds roughly $385 next year. Out-of-state students will see about a $950 jump. Graduate students will also pay more, with increases of $445 for residents and $978 for nonresidents.

Regents said they received significant feedback from students and the community before the vote, and weighed those concerns against the university’s financial challenges. Student Regent Amina Hussein cast the lone vote against the increase, supporting a student-government proposal for a smaller 2.8% hike. Student leaders argued the full increase adds to rising living costs, could limit access to higher education, and may worsen enrollment declines.

Why the Board Approved the Increase

WSU officials say the university is facing mounting financial pressure. Executive Vice President and CFO Leslie Brunelli pointed to state funding changes made in 2015 that rely on projected tuition revenue in budget calculations, reducing the university’s control over those dollars. WSU is also dealing with a 1.5% funding cut — about $9.9 million — as lawmakers address a statewide budget shortfall.

Brunelli said the state now covers just 56 cents of every dollar WSU needs, down from 66 cents in the previous budget cycle, shifting more costs to students. Enrollment has also dropped from more than 31,600 students in 2019 to 25,477 this year.

Regents will consider student fee proposals separately later this year.