Washington AG Leads States to Protect School Mental Health Funding

Photo Credit | Unsplash

A federal judge has stopped the Trump administration from cutting $1 billion in K‑12 mental health funding after 16 state attorneys general, led by Washington’s AG Nick Brown, filed suit. U.S. District Court Judge Kymberly Evanson issued a preliminary injunction, ruling the Department of Education acted arbitrarily and capriciously, violating the Administrative Procedure Act.

The grants, created in response to the Uvalde school shooting, served nearly 775,000 students in their first year, hiring 1,300 school mental health professionals. Data shows reductions in suicide risk, absenteeism, and behavioral issues, while boosting student-staff engagement.

The injunction protects programs in three Washington educational service districts and the University of Washington. Brown said, “It’s a relief to students and their families… We’ll continue this fight in court until the administration agrees to follow the law and the will of Congress.”

The lawsuit claims the cuts violated both the Administrative Procedure Act and the Constitution. Participating states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

