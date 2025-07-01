Chelan County Sheriff's Office released its Annual Report for 2024 last week.

Sheriff Mike Morrison highlighted the county's commitment to a health-centered response to behavioral crisis and programs reducing non-violent arrests. The report highlights case studies for homelessness and recovery efforts. It also highlights how mental health provider shortages, housing gaps, and funding constraints are limiting the impact of these programs.

"As we reflect on 2024, we built upon the successes of the previous year while staying focused on our core mission," Sheriff Morrison said. "I would like to express my deepest thanks to the men and women of the Sheriff's office, and to you, the citizen of Chelan County, for your continued support. Together, we are building a safer and stronger community."

The report laudes the county's Behavioral Health Unit (BHU): within the Sheriff's Office, partnering with multiple jurisdictions to respond to mental health crises. The unit supported nearly 1,200 individuals through over 5,800 face-to-face contacts, offering crisis intervention and diversion from jail or hospital.

This initiative is part of a statewide effort, Washington's Mental Health Field Response grant program, supporting co-responder teams throughout the state. Chelan County received more money for fiscal year 2024-25 than the previous year. In 2023-24, the county received $490,000 and spent roughly $272,000. In 2024-25, the county received $505,000.

There are challenges ahead, especially with staffing shortages in mental health in north central Washington. There is also low access to housing, treatment beds, and basic social services.

The report recommends broader Mental Health Field Response funding outside of the current regions, an increase in recruitment and mobility of mental health professionals, expanding treatment infrastructure and housing resources, and strengthening the support system beyond its basic structure.