Thanks to the soft touch of law enforcement and its partners in crisis care, an East Wenatchee man has reportedly been dissuaded from taking drastic action.

The subject was distressed when he made his intentions known on Monday afternoon.

"It was a suicidal caller," says East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson. "He called and advised RiverCom that he was contemplating suicide." (RiverCom couldn't verify the precise location of the caller, nor what time the call was placed.)

"The Chelan County Behavioral Health Unit, actually, was able to talk him down over the phone. He just came out and was with our guys for a bit before getting in the ambulance."

The man was summarily transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

Launched in 2021, the Behavioral Health Unit is a "social service broker to law enforcement," according to BHU supervisor Ana Gonalez. The program seeks to address an "increasing need for mental health intervention services in the community."