Wenatchee Valley residents will have more options for walk-in medical care in June.

Columbia Valley Community Health says they are re-opening the East Wenatchee Express Care clinic Monday, June 2.

This follows the completion of the CVCH East Wenatchee Healthcare Campus.
Patients can now access Medical, Behavioral Health, and Walk-In services at one location.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

