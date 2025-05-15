Wenatchee Valley residents will have more options for walk-in medical care in June.

Columbia Valley Community Health says they are re-opening the East Wenatchee Express Care clinic Monday, June 2.

This follows the completion of the CVCH East Wenatchee Healthcare Campus.

Patients can now access Medical, Behavioral Health, and Walk-In services at one location.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.