CVCH’s New Behavioral Health Clinic in East Wenatchee

Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) has announced the opening of its new behavioral health clinic in East Wenatchee (980 Eastmont Ave).

The facility will offer comprehensive behavioral health services for both children and adults, including specialized mental health treatment and intervention, according to spokesperson Ryan Gerber.

Gerber stresses CVCH's dedication to "accessible, high-quality care." He says that CVCH is currently accepting new patients.

The wing of the facility devoted to children and adolescent patients will open on Feb. 10. For adults, the opening date is Feb. 17. All told, the new clinic has sufficient space for about 29 behavioral health providers, according to Gerber.

