Federal authorities executed the largest seizure of controlled substances in Eastern Washington's history.

Federal Agents Execute Tri-Cities Search Warrant

READ MORE: Drone and K9 Help Nab Suspect in Moses Lake

The United States Attorney's Office - Eastern District of Washington said investigators executed a search warrant in the Tri-Cities on March 3.

Massive Quantities of Meth and Fentanyl Discovered

Authorities uncovered over 200 pounds of methamphetamine, over 164 pounds of powdered fentanyl, and over five pounds of cocaine with approximately $2 million in cash with 16 firearms.

U.S. Attorney's Office - Eastern District of Washington U.S. Attorney's Office - Eastern District of Washington loading...

Investigators Identify Drug Trafficking Network

Investigators arrested Amador Sanchez and several co-conspirators. They say the investigation revealed Sanchez utilized multiple residences, including at least one residence in each of the Tri-Cities, to facilitate and conceal his illegal activities.

U.S. Attorney's Office - Eastern District of Washington U.S. Attorney's Office - Eastern District of Washington loading...

Suspect Arrested While on Federal Supervised Release

Sanchez was reportedly on federal supervised release stemming from a previous federal drug trafficking conviction. The investigation is ongoing, and indictments are expected to be presented to a federal grand jury.