Largest Drug Seizure in Eastern Washington History Uncovered in Tri-Cities
Federal authorities executed the largest seizure of controlled substances in Eastern Washington's history.
Federal Agents Execute Tri-Cities Search Warrant
The United States Attorney's Office - Eastern District of Washington said investigators executed a search warrant in the Tri-Cities on March 3.
Massive Quantities of Meth and Fentanyl Discovered
Authorities uncovered over 200 pounds of methamphetamine, over 164 pounds of powdered fentanyl, and over five pounds of cocaine with approximately $2 million in cash with 16 firearms.
Investigators Identify Drug Trafficking Network
Investigators arrested Amador Sanchez and several co-conspirators. They say the investigation revealed Sanchez utilized multiple residences, including at least one residence in each of the Tri-Cities, to facilitate and conceal his illegal activities.
Suspect Arrested While on Federal Supervised Release
Sanchez was reportedly on federal supervised release stemming from a previous federal drug trafficking conviction. The investigation is ongoing, and indictments are expected to be presented to a federal grand jury.
Massive Drug Bust Near Idaho Border
