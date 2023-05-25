CVCH Hosts Grand Opening for New Clinic in East Wenatchee

The Columbia Valley Community Health Center (CVCH) is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new clinic in East Wenatchee.

The new Medical and Dental Clinic will be located at 940 Eastmont Avenue, East Wenatchee.

CVCH will host tours of the new clinic along with an opening ceremony, where food and drinks will be provided.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be on Wednesday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in attending should email CVCH Executive Assistant Erin Spencer at erin.spencer@cvch.org by Friday, June 30.