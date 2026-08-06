The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steven Wilkinson has submitted his resignation.

He was appointed to the position in March 2022 and officially assumed leadership of the organization on April 6, 2022

Steve Wilkinson Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Steve Wilkinson Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce

Wilkinson shared his thoughts on his tenure with the organization in a news release on Thursday

"I leave with profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve this remarkable community. It has been an honor to work alongside such a talented chamber team, innovative board members, dedicated committee members, volunteers, and collaborative community partners. Together, we have fostered important economic development discussions, connected businesses to valuable resources, and created opportunities for meaningful conversations that will continue to benefit our region. The Wenatchee Valley is a community defined by generous people, visionary leadership, and an unwavering commitment to building a stronger future. Serving as executive director has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career, and I will always be grateful for the relationships, friendships, and shared accomplishments we achieved together."

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Wilkinson previously served as director of the Chelan Valley Housing Trust, and was a commercial banker in Whatcom County, and previously led an economic development nonprofit organization in Wichita, Kansas

The Chamber Board of Directors did not provide a reason for Wilkinson's departure but expressed appreciation for his leadership, professionalism, and dedication to the Chamber's mission.

"Steven has led the Chamber with integrity, vision, and genuine care for our business community," said Kristen Hankins, Chair of the Board of Directors. "His ability to bring people together, cultivate partnerships, and advance conversations around economic opportunity has strengthened both our organization and our region. We are grateful for his service and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."

The Board will begin the process of identifying the Chamber’s next Executive Director and did not announce who will serve as an interim Executive Director