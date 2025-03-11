The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce's pick for best-run, most unifying local business is unexpected - even subversive.

On Wednesday night, a handful of nonprofits and for-profit enterprises were singled out for special praise at a gala-style banquet. According to Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Teddy Garcia,

These businesses and organizations are actively bringing the community together and demonstrating that we are better together. The banquet was hosted in person at the Wenatchee Convention Center with the theme 'Shaping Tomorrow, Together.'

Get our free mobile app

This year’s nominees for Business of the Year were: The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing, Ole Soul Studio, and iPro Building Services; for Non-Profit of the Year nominees: Lilies of the Valley, SkillSource and Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

The distinction ultimately went to Ole Soul Studio, a Wenatchee tattoo shop (4 Kittitas St. Ste 101). Owner Jimi Drake accepted the award in person along with two employees, Leslie and Miguel.

Drake made a funny observation his acceptance speech. Allow us to paraphrase: usually when a tattoo parlor is recognized, it's for "best sleeve" or "best back piece." But mainstream accolades are far more elusive.

Otherwise, Drake's remarks were pro forma but very decorous and sportsmanlike, Garcia says. Drake "spoke on the important principles of his business being kind, generous and truthful" while fostering togetherness.

According to Drake, he's a community fixture who knows just about everyone. There is a good chance, he told banquet attendees, that he's tattooed their son, son-in-law, daughter or granddaughter.

Ole Sole Studio was launched in 2012. Click here to see Drake's work for yourself.