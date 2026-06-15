Search and Rescue Teams in Kittitas County rescued a hiker suffering from heat stroke Sunday evening.

Emergency Call Comes From Alpine Lakes Wilderness

READ MORE: Injured Hiker Rescued on Colchuck Lake Trail

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said crews received an emergency message that their hiking partner was in trouble in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area near Pete Lake at around 6:15 p.m.

Search Teams Reach Hiker in Distress

Kittitas County Search and Rescue hiked in to find the man suffering from critical heat stroke.

Army Air Ambulance Conducts Night Flight

The Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the U.S. Army Air Ambulance, which launched a night flight and arrived around 1:30 a.m. to transport him to an area hospital.

Officials say the incident is a good reminder for recreationists as summer arrives in the Cascades that heat illness can develop quickly, even among capable and well-prepared hikers.

Officials Share Summer Hiking Safety Tips

It is always a good idea to carry more water than you expect to need, start early, watch for signs of heat illness, and turn around before symptoms become severe. A satellite emergency device can also make a huge difference when cell service is unavailable.