Wenatchee Among Top 10 Airbnb Trending 4th Of July Destinations

Wenatchee is being identified as a top 10 trending destination for the 4th of July weekend.

The designation comes from Airbnb, which named other smaller cities across the country to the list, including close by Cle Elum.

The online rental source for homestays across the country says the towns on the list are known for scenic landscapes and popular Independence celebrations.

Wenatchee's biggest 4th of July attraction is the fireworks display put on by the city at Walla Walla Point Park.

Link Transit operates a shuttle to the fireworks display from the JC Penney parking lot at the Valley North Shopping Center.

The city is teaming up with Elevated Marketing for this year's 4th of July Celebration.

The festivities will begin in the afternoon and will feature live music and gourmet food.

Local songstress Kayla Taylor will sing the national anthem.

Fireworks are scheduled for 10:15 p.m.

Airbnb says the long summer holiday is a perfect time for families to explore the country together.

The company notes that 87 percent of Airbnb users say the location was the most important consideration when booking a family vacation.

According to Airbnb, the top 10 trending destinations for the Fourth of July weekend are:

Pocono Township, PA

Saratoga Springs, NY

Marshfield, MA

Leadville, CO

Bangor, ME

Lancaster, CA

Cle Elum, WA

Wenatchee, WA

Sanibel, FL: Sanibel Island, FL

Fort Myers Beach, FL

The rental service also listed the "most wishlisted home in every US state". In Washington, it's the Treeframe Cabin treehouse in Index, which sits along U.S. Hwy. 2 on the lower western side of the Cascades.