The first confirmed death tied to Washington’s historic flooding.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies and fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle submerged in water in Snohomish County.

Investigators say the driver ignored posted road closure signs and drove into a flooded roadway. The vehicle left the road, entered a ditch with about six feet of water, and became fully submerged.

Fire rescue swimmers removed the driver, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The victim is believed to be a 33-year-old man. The incident remains under investigation.