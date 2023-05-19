Vandal Damages Newly Refurbished Lincoln Park

Just a few days before the grand opening of the refurbished Lincoln Park and the City of Wenatchee is already cleaning up damage from vandalism.

Someone jumped the Mission Street curb with a car, ripped up a good portion of the new grass and damaged some of the irrigation system.

"And then it looked like they were going to try to go across the soccer field, but they changed their mind. I don't know if they were getting stuck or not and then ended up going back out on Crawford and then west on Crawford." City of Wenatchee Parks Director Dave Erickson said.

Erickson says repairing the damage is going to take several weeks.

"Damage to irrigation flooded some areas of the park," Erickson said. "We have eight cameras out there and we do have some video of the car and so we'll be turning that over to the police department."

Erickson says the vandalism won't delay the grand opening or the ribbon cutting ceremony. That will take place Tuesday at 4:00.

