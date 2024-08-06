Canal Break Floods Roads, Prompts Evacuation Notices In Grant County

A broken irrigation canal has partially flooded several roadways and prompted evacuation notices for a handful of residents in Grant County.

The break occurred late Monday between Road 5 Northeast and Road O Northeast a few miles northeast of Moses Lake near Wheeler.

Three area roadways were initially inundated with water by the leak but all have now reopened, although there is still water covering portions of Road 4 Northeast and Road N Northeast.

Level 2 evacuation orders were also issued for homes and businesses in the 10000 block of Road 4 Northeast due to flooding concerns.

Water from the impacted canal is being diverted to Moses Lake and the Potholes Reservoir, with canals attached to Lower Crab Creek expected to receive a 30% increase in water pressures until the leak is fixed.

The ruptured canal is in the process of being drained and dikes have been established within its framework so repairs can begin.

The Grant County Irrigation District says the canal should be patched in about one week.

The cause of the break is currently under investigation.