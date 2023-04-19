Chelan County Releases 2022 Report for Flood Control Zone District

Chelan County recently released their 2022 report on their Flood Control Zone District (FCZD).

In 2017, the Chelan County Board of Commissioners adopted a Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan (CFHMP), which is geared towards reducing flood threats within the county.

The report includes projects that the county either finished or were working on in 2022.

One of the projects includes the Slide Ridge project, which is the largest construction project the FCZD has completed thus far.

For the Slide Ridge project, county crews replaced an undersized culvert with a bridge, costing a total of $3.2 million.

This project received a $1.3 million grant from FEMA and the remaining cost was financed by revenue generated from the taxing district the project resides in.

The county also finished the following projects:

No. 1 Canyon Debris Basins II : At the end of 2022, the construction project was 90% completed. The project includes four basins to detain and release flood waters and was awarded $1 million from a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant. The project was completed in March 2023 .

Ski Hill Basin Analysis: The analysis has been completed, with the design report outlining mitigation measures that should be implemented to reduce flooding impacts.

No. 2 Canyon Mitigation Strategy: The FCZD received a Department of Ecology Flood Control Assistance Account Program grant for this project. The project team was selected and investigation of the basin has begun. Hydrologic and hydraulic modeling has occurred and alternatives are being investigated.

The county also added an emergency alert rain gage in the 25-Mile Creek fire parameter, updated the FCZD website, and continued working on public outreach efforts to residents.

The full 2022 FCZD report can be found here.