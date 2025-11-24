The Leavenworth City Council signed off on $175,000 in grants for 2026, backing nonprofit projects meant to support local residents and boost tourism.

How the 2026 Grant Funding Is Divided

Councilmembers unanimously approved the funds during their Nov. 12 meeting to award the funding, which was recommended by the city's Economic Development Committee.

The grants are divided into two programs. The Lodging Tax Fund will distribute $125,000 to nonprofits carrying out tourism-related projects within the lodging tax boundary. Another $50,000 from the city's general fund will support projects inside city limits that directly benefit residents.

Demand for Funding: 51 Applications Submitted

Leavenworth received 26 applications for lodging tax dollars totaling more than $204,000. Another 25 applications requesting roughly $106,000 were submitted for the general fund grants. Of 51 proposals, 38 met eligibility requirements.

Why Nonprofits Are Key to Leavenworth’s Growth

City officials say they appreciate the strong response and the role nonprofits play in the community. A list of organizations receiving funds is posted on the city's website.

How the Economic Development Committee Oversees Grants

The Economic Development Committee will continue to manage the grant program, which provides reimbursement-based funding for projects aimed at strengthening community and economic vitality.