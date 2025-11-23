Police in Douglas and Adams Counties are warning the public of a phone number spoofing scam.

What Authorities Want Residents to Know

Both Douglas and Adams County Sheriffs office have received several reports of people calling citizens claiming to be from the respective departments and demanding money.

How the Phone Spoofing Scam Works

In both counties, the perpetrators used an app to change their phone numbers to the number of the sheriff’s office. In some cases, the caller even used the names of sheriff’s deputies.

What To Do If You Receive a Spoofed Call

Both Sheriff’s offices say they will never contact individuals demanding money or threaten jail time, and to contact the police if you receive a call of this nature.