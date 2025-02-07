Quincy Man Makes Initial Appearance for Drug Homicide

A 32-year-old Quincy man makes his initial court appearance today for an alleged controlled substance homicide.

According to a Grant County Sherrif's Office press release, Yakima County's Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force arrested Abraham Cristobal Flores Velazquez Thursday. They handed him off to the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Encorcement Team, and he currently resides in the Grant County Jail.

Flores Velazquez is the suspect in the September death of his cousin 29-year-old Ariel Armas Flores in Quincy. The autopsy says Armas Flores died from acute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and alcohol intoxication.

Investigators allege Flores Velasquez is the last person to see Armas Flores alive. Flores Velasquez cooperated with authorities throughout the five-month investigation. He agreed to interviews with authorities several times.

The sherrif's office says Armas Flores’ death marks one of more than a dozen overdose deaths in Grant County last year.

In 2024, INET investigated 13 overdose deaths compared to 8 in 2023 --- up more than 62 percent in only 12 months. In four of the 13 cases, INET has or will be submitting charging recommendations to the Grant County Prosecuting’s Office.

Controlled substance homicide investigations often take months as police wait for autopsy and toxicology reports and cell phone data records.

Grant County first responders saw less calls in 2024 than in 2023. Authorities answered 163 overdose calls in 2024 compared to 172 the year before. 34 people passed away. Fentanyl was found to be the culprit for 42 percent of the deaths. Meth was blamed for 37 percent. The remaining 21 percent included a combination of either alcohol, cocaine, benzodiazepines, and other opioids.