A Moses Lake woman and a man from Othello were arrested Sunday after allegedly carjacking a woman in Moses Lake.

Incident Location and Timeline

Moses Lake Police Department Capt. Jeff Sursely said officers responded to a report of a theft around 7:50 p.m. near Marina Drive and Commerce Way. A woman reportedly agreed to give 56-year-old Teresa Martinez of Moses Lake a ride. Martinez apparently asked the victim to stop the car and got out. That's when 46-year-old Carlos Rodriguez allegedly approached the vehicle and stole it at gunpoint.

Response by Moses Lake Police Department

Martinez allegedly walked away from the scene while Rodriguez fled in the victim's car. Officers located the stolen vehicle in Wheeler and found both Rodriguez and Martinez inside.

They were both arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery. Capt. Sursely said it appears the victim knew both Rodriguez and Martinez.