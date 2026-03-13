Drivers traveling through Central Washington are facing another major mountain pass closure Friday as U.S. Route 97 has been shut down due to multiple collisions.

Blewett Pass Closed After Multiple Collisions

READ MORE: Snoqualmie Pass Closed As Late-Winter Storms Grips NCW

According to the Washington State Patrol, the closure affects Blewett Pass between milepost 145 and 149 in Chelan County and Kittitas County. Troopers say several crashes occurred along the snowy mountain corridor, prompting officials to close the highway while emergency crews respond and crews work to clear the roadway.

Snoqualmie Pass Closure Adds to Travel Problems

The shutdown adds to already difficult travel conditions across the region. Earlier Friday, Interstate 90 was also closed at Snoqualmie Pass, creating significant disruptions for drivers trying to cross the Cascade Mountains.

Blewett Pass is a critical route connecting Wenatchee and North Central Washington with Ellensburg and the I-90 corridor.

Drivers Urged to Avoid Mountain Travel

Get our free mobile app

Troopers are urging drivers to avoid the area and postpone nonessential travel while crews work to respond to crashes and remove disabled vehicles.

Snow and slick road conditions have contributed to hazardous driving across much of the Cascades. It is not yet clear how long the closure will remain in place.

Transportation officials say the highway will reopen once collisions are cleared and it is safe for traffic to resume.

Conditions Continue to Impact Cascades Travel

Drivers are encouraged to check current pass conditions and roadway updates before heading into the mountains, as winter weather continues to impact travel throughout Central Washington. More updates will be provided as additional information becomes available from the Washington State Patrol and transportation officials.