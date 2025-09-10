Wenatchee Valley College announced a leadership change for its athletics department as the teams start a new school year.

WVC Names Interim Athletics Leadership

The College announced Levi Vega will serve as acting director, while Aaron Vaughn will be the new Assistant Director.

“Levi and Aaron have helped Athletics through this transition with great teamwork, encouragement, and support to our coaching staff and students, said vice president of WVC Student Affairs Dr. Diana Garza. "We appreciate their willingness and service to help our sports programs be successful as we enter the new school year."

Background on Levi Vega’s Experience

Vega served as the program director for the recently suspended College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP). Vega led the program's recruitment efforts, student success initiatives, and engagement efforts. Under his guidance, CAMP reached 95 percent retention for participants of CAMP in 2024-25. Additionally, he stepped in during the 2024-25 season to help women's soccer as interim head coach. He also helped recruit the new women's soccer head coach Jennifer Ouelett.

Aaron Vaughn’s Role on Campus and Beyond

Aaron Vaughn has been the Knights' head baseball coach since 2021. Vaughn provided support to different events across campus and the community, including graduation, the Mariachi Northwest Festival, the Native American Classic, and a Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony.

National Search for Athletics Director Underway

With this announcement, the College also announced it began a national search for the next director of athletics. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 25.