The Alatheia Riding Center in Wenatchee is holding its annual Run for the Roses benefit gala. Attendees are encouraged to strut their stuff and dress to the nines!

According to founders Nancy and Glenn Grette, the riding center is biblically inspired; Alatheia translates to "disclosed truth" in New Testament parlance. The center offers "therapeutic and adaptive riding programs...our riders may have a learning disability, genetic disorder, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, stroke, autism, or epilepsy." Participants "range in age from 3 to 93."

Gala goers are assured an "unforgettable evening of Southern hospitality and Derby excitement," not to mention reserved seating, a lush and plentiful dinner and life-affirming testimonials to the healing power of equine-assisted therapy.

This is, in effect, a hybrid gala-fashion show-awards ceremony. Auctions - both live and silent - are on the agenda too. Sponsorship opportunities still await; for details contact Nancy at nancyg@alatheiaridingcenter.com.

Actual trophies will be given out for sartorial splendor. The categories are as follows:

Ladies Best Dressed Hat : "It's time to show off those fabulous Derby hats!" exclaims a post on the riding center's Facebook page. "The bigger, bolder and more creative, the better!"

Most Dapper Dan : "Gentlemen, bring your sharpest clothes and [most] timeless style. Who will be the most dashing man of the night?"

Best Dressed Couple : "Whether you coordinate your outfits or exude your own flair, this award goes to the most stylish pair in the room."

The gala takes place at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $100. Click here to register.