The second annual Greater Wenatchee Halloween Toy Show returns on Saturday, promising a "haunting good time," as organizers put it.

There will be 100 vendor tables scattered about the Wenatchee Convention Center. Showgoers and scaremongers will have their pick of toys, trading cards, video games and comic books, along with the usual Halloween collectibles, figurines and knickknacks.

Thrills and chills aside, this is a chance for families to bond intergenerationally over vintage pop culture - horror VHS tapes, old-timey Halloween decor, etc. Both will be available for purchase at the toy show.

Perhaps least surprising is the full range of "spooktacular" masks and costumes for sale. But why stop there? Why not splurge on one of the life-size Halloween props on offer?

Shutterbugs are in luck because sections of the facility have been specially designated for picture-taking.

Kids are to encouraged to take part in the toy show costume contest.

In fact, admission to the show is free for children 12 and under. General admission will run you $5.

Doors open at 9 a.m. The event wraps at 4 p.m.