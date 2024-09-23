12th grade girls in Wenatchee and Eastmont are encouraged to run for Apple Blossom Royalty.

The Royalty Selection Pageant is a local institution. Each year the pool of applicants is winnowed down to 10; those 10 girls then compete in a rigorous, multi-stage pageant. Click here for a breakdown of the judging process, which includes panel and one-on-one interviews.

The duly appointed queen will receive a $10,000 scholarship. The two princesses can expect $5,000 a piece. And the remaining seven? $1,000 each.

Get our free mobile app

But first comes a round of meetings. Prospective applicants must attend at least one of the meetings - and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Darci Christoferson is Apple Blossom's chief administrator. She's also a former pageant contestant, snagging the top prize in 1985. She says the meetings are comprehensive.

"It just kind of explains the whole process: being in Top 10, being in Royalty, the time commitment, the clothing that you're expected to wear. Anything and everything is covered at that meeting."

"And then you still have three days after that meeting to decide if you want to run."

In the meantime, girls should available themselves of existing resources, Christoferson says.

"The application is online right now. So if you're thinking even a little bit about running for Royalty, I'd encourage you to fill out the application now. It's a simple very application. Then you come to our mandatory meeting." (Applications are due no later than noon on Nov. 8; here's the Spanish version.)

Eligibility is contingent largely on school performance; contestants will need a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75. The other requirements are listed here.

The meetings will be held thrice - noon, 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. - on Nov. 5 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

The pageant itself takes place on Feb. 8 at the Nautica Performing Arts Center. Tickets are not yet available, but they will be soon.