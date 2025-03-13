Apple Blossom Royal Court Visits State Capitol

The 2025 Apple Blossom royalty visits the State Capitol in Olympia Thursday, March 13.

12th District State Senator Keith Goehner hosted the Royal Court from his district. The occasion marked their first official visit as Festival Royalty.

Queen Ella Johnson, Princess Daeja Carlson, and Princess Yasmin Perez will tour the capitol and meet with their area legislators.

"This is always an honor to have the royalty come over," Sen. Gohener said. "We will have a resolution on the Senate floor honoring the Apple Blossom festival and the royalty."

Each member of the Royal Court have opinons on what they'd like to see change in their home state.

Johnson wants to see more work done for special needs education.

"There are some gaps there that I have seen," Johnson said. "[Our Representatives] are our voices for us and they advocate for us, so to see that at work, potentially with that education, advocating for special needs students, would be really incredible."

Carlson wants to work for a non-profit focusing on mental health as a career.

"I'd like to see more focus on those who don't have funding for therapy," Carlson said. "For those who don't have a voice to speak for themselves or have a way to advocate for their mental health, that's a really big thing."

Perez hopes to see improvements to the state's healthcare system.

"Not everybody has the same access," Perez said. "I think if we had more broad opportunities for everyone, I think it would be helpful because there are so many people who need essential healthcare and I think it would make all the difference."

Queen Johnson, and Princesses Carlson and Perez appeared with Sen. Goehner on the KPQ Legislative Hotline, which you can listen to at 8 a.m. every Thursday and Friday during the Morning Update with Chris Hanson.