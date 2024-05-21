Man Found Dead At Railroad Tracks Near Downtown Wenatchee

Wenatchee Police are investigating after locating the body of an adult man on the BNSF railroad property behind the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Officers were called to a welfare check and found the man who’d passed away in a small camp just after 8 am.

Police Captain Brian Chance says they’re still gathering information about the death.

“The investigation is still underway and Wenatchee Police detectives are working with the Chelan County Coroner’s Office to identify the currently unknown male, and also to determine the cause of death.” said Chance.

Police say they’ll likely release more details about the death Wednesday.

“That’s kind of what we’re thinking, once we have all of those blanks filled in and have been able to work with the coroner’s office for making notification of next of kin,” Chance said.

The body was found below the pedestrian bridge that crosses over the railroad tracks behind the convention center. The body was located not far from the Rail Station restaurant. The location is due east of the intersection of Wenatchee Avenue and First Street in downtown Wenatchee.

Wenatchee police were called to the scene at 8:12 am. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris looking into the cause of death and is overlooking the body.