Charges are afoot inside the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest hierarchy. Tara Umphries, a Forest Service lifer with more than 20 years' experience, has been named forest supervisor.

Her promotion was announced in late October. She's been the acting supervisor since July. Her predecessor, Kristin Bail, departed for a job in the Forest Service's Southwest Region - a balmy oasis covering over 20 million acres.

From the looks of it, Umphries is eminently qualified. A Washington native, she got her start as a wildland firefighter in 2002. From there she held key roles in the Willamette and Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.

More recently she worked as a Forest Service strategist in the Rockies, overseeing "shared stewardship" and "wildfire crisis strategy." Heady stuff!

A press release quotes Umphries as saying, "I’m honored to have the opportunity to work on such a diverse and complex forest with amazing people. The people and partnerships on the Okanogan-Wenatchee have really stood out to me over the past several months while I’ve been acting in the position."

Regional Forester Jacque Buchanan is equally cheerful. According to Buchanan, "Tara’s extensive experience and collaborative spirit will be a tremendous asset to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. "Her background in wildfire management and dedication to engaging with local communities resonate deeply with our region’s goal to build lasting partnerships."

"I am confident that her leadership will enhance our efforts to support both the needs of the community and the wildlife that depend on these lands.”

Umphries starts on December 1. The job requires Umphries, a resident of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to live full-time in Wenatchee.