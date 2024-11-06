Chelan PUD Comm’r Randy Smith Says Next Term Is Most Pivotal Yet

Chelan PUD Commissioner Randy Smith has won another six-year term with the utility.

The District 2 incumbent currently holds a large lead of 63.45% (16,570 votes) to 35.55% (9,543 votes) over challenger Steve Keene in Tuesday's General Election.

Smith says his next term could be the most pivotal yet due to the PUD's current focus on long-term strategic planning.

"We are on the leading edge of a pretty dramatic way that we view our role in Chelan County. We're currently going through what we are calling a 'visioning process' that's trying to look at our future fifty years down the road, and trying to re-capture some of the essence of why we founded roughly seventy years ago."

Smith says the utility recognizes the burgeoning presence of new technologies for generating electricity and adds the PUD wants to be well prepared for any changes that might impact public power in the future.

He also contends his lengthy experience as a PUD commissioner has positioned him favorably to help shape the utility's policies in the years ahead.

"I can recall when I first became a commissioner, I felt like I really didn't have my feet on the ground completely until after my first six-year term. It really does take that long to understand not only the language of utilities, but also all of the nuances that go into who we must work with in order to achieve good utility services for the people of our county."

Smith has served on the five-member board since 2007 and says he has great regard for Keene, a former commissioner who also served as the general manager of the Peshastin Water District.

The commission is made up of three districts and works to direct policy, oversee operations and planning, and enact budgeting for the utility.