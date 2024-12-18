Faulty Valve Causes Water Pressure Issue For Sunnyslope Residents

Around 300 Chelan County PUD water customers in the Lower Sunnyslope areas experienced issued with their water pressure at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, says the problem caused higher-than-normal pressure levels and was created by a malfunctioning component.

Get our free mobile app

"The issue was caused by a control valve that malfunctioned, so as soon as we were able to repair that, the high water pressure issue was resolved"

The PUD had the problem fixed by around 7 a.m. and is asking anyone whose home was impacted by the issue to contact them as soon as possible.

One homeowner who experienced the problem that called the KPQ News Studios, says he measured the water pressure from his interior taps at 150 psi, instead of the normal pressure rating of between 40-85 psi.