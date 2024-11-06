Candidates with voters in Chelan County races had to wait patiently for the results Tuesday night when the release was delayed for nearly an hour.

That impacted races for Chelan County Commission, the Washington State Legislature, Congress and several other local offices.

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore explains the delay wasn't due to a glitch or snafu, instead, an unusually high number of last minute arrivals who showed up to vote in person just before polls closed at 8pm in the Chelan County Elections Center at the Auditor's Office.

Moore said he didn't want to disenfranchise an estimated 100 voters by releasing results until after they completed their ballots. That delayed the release of results until approximately 8:45pm.

One or two last minute voters typicall show up at the deadline to cast a ballot so the high number was unusual this year, according to Moore

"What I noticed was a vast majority of them were younger voters and I think someone told them they could still vote today and they did, so it resulted in those high numbers".

Updated election results were planned for Wednesday evening and on Friday morning at 10am. Check the link below for updates on every ballot item.

Turnout in the 2020 Presential Election was 86% in Chelan County and Moore expects it to reach 90% when all ballots are received.

