A Department of Justice report published in December 2025 shows Washington State Patrol followed all guidelines when the agency declined to issue an Amber Alert for three Wenatchee girls who were later found dead last Spring.

READ MORE: Why Wasn't an Amber Alert Issued for Wenatchee Sisters?

On the evening of May 30, 2025, Whitney Decker alerted the Wenatchee Police Department that her three young daughters were three hours overdue returning from a scheduled visitation with her ex-husband, Travis Decker.

How the Endangered Missing Persons Alert Was Offered — and Initially Declined

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The following day, Wenatchee police and the State Patrol determined that no public alerts had been issued because, at that time, they had no information indicating the children were in any immediate danger. The State Patrol's Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU) actually offered an Endangered Missing Persons Alert (EMPA) on the night of May 30 — but Wenatchee Police declined it, saying they had already issued a local 'be on the lookout' alert.

The EMPA was ultimately accepted and issued the following afternoon, May 31, after additional information was gathered.

On June 2, the children were found deceased.

Both agencies later said they were unaware that the 32-year-old Decker had recently failed to participate in a court-ordered anger management program, nor that his ex-wife had concerns about his mental health.

Why No Amber Alert Was Issued the Night the Girls Were Reported Missing

The report said the initial abduction assessment appeared to rely heavily on statements made by WPD after Whitney Decker reported the children were overdue. MUPU acknowledged there is no formal checklist to guide these decisions, and recommended one be developed.

What the Report Found About the Imminent Danger Assessment

In the report's imminent danger assessment, the immediate information did not support a finding that the children were in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury. This assessment, and its follow-up the next day, were a "decisive factor in denying the AMBER Alert request." The risk factors, including the children's age and nature of the incident, did not rise to the level required under the AMBER Alert criteria.

Gaps Identified: Missing Checklists and Documentation Standards

The report also highlighted the need for improved documentation protocols, as most of the assessments and communications with WPD occurred through internal spreadsheets, shared process checklists, and personal notes, but lacked full standardization. MUPU staff identified gaps in the formalization and consistency of these practices. MUPU also recognized improved documentation protocols as an area for improvement.

The report also said WPD provided enough information, including photographs and vehicle details, and there were no deficiencies reported in that area. Age was also not a limiting factor in the determination not to issue an AMBER Alert or the subsequent issuing of the EMPA.

Ultimately, the Decker case was evaluated in accordance with the state's AMBER Alert criteria, which are aligned with national standards.

What the DOJ Report Recommends Going Forward

The report recommended training materials should be developed for use by WSP in training local law enforcement agencies on the alerting process, including the state AMBER Alert criteria as outlined in the AMBER Alert Plan. It also recommended a formal decision-making checklist.

The conclusion highlighted that, although there were areas of needed improvement, the Wenatchee Police Department and Washington State Patrol followed the current guidelines of the Washington State AMBER Alert Plan, and MUPU's actions were generally consistent with national standards and best practices.